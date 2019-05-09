CRT Box Office Opens For Summer Ticket Sales On May 20

The Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office will open for all summer ticket sales for their 48th annual season starting on Monday, May 20th. The Box Office is located at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland, and is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and on Saturdays from noon - 6:00 PM. Once performances begin at the Little York Pavilion, the Box Office at that location is open 90 minutes before show time, on performance days only.

Tickets may also be purchased by credit card by calling 607-756-2627 or 800-427-6160 during business hours, or online 24 hours a day through the Cortland Rep website at www.cortlandrep.org. An additional fee is required for online sales. CRT accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

The CRT summer season begins June 5 - June 15 with the heartfelt comedy "The Lady with All the Answers" based on the writings of Ann Landers. The season also includes the musical "Legally Blonde", based on the hit movie (June 19 - July 6), the mega-hit ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" (July 10 - 27), the Tony Award winning classic comedy "Born Yesterday" (July 31 - August 10), the comedy/thriller "Sleuth" (August 14 - 24) and the rockin' musical "Million Dollar Quartet" (August 28 - September 13), based on the night when Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins all met in the same recording studio for a jam session. Additionally, CRT offers the children's show "The House at Pooh Corner" on July 13, 19 and 20 at 10:00 am. All shows will be held at the Little York Pavilion

New this year, CRT offers different price ranges between plays and musicals. The theater also continues to offer a number of discount pricing for summer tickets, including:

YOUTH FLEX PASS: For youth 22 years of age and under: 2 tickets to any show for $40.00 (a total savings of up to $36.00).

MILITARY DISCOUNT: All active duty, veteran or retired military personnel receive $5 off all performances, any day or time. Proof of military service required.

EDUCATORS DISCOUNT DAY - THE FIRST THURSDAY of EACH PRODUCTION: All active teachers, faculty and staff of schools and colleges may purchase up to two ½ price tickets for the first Thursday evening performance of any summer production. Proof of current employment required.

"40 BELOW" DATE NIGHT- THE FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH PRODUCTION: Individuals between the ages of 18 - 40 may purchase a pair of tickets for $40 for the first Saturday of any summer production. Proof of age may be required.

$5.00 OPENING NIGHTS: A limited number of side seats, if still available and chosen by CRT, may be purchased for $5.00 each on every summer Opening Night. These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, from 4:30 - 6:00PM the day of performance only, and much be purchased in person at the CRT Box Office at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. CASH ONLY. Limit 2 tickets per person.

Discounts can not be combined or applied to previously purchased tickets. Once purchased, individual tickets can not be refunded or exchanged. All seating is subject to availability. Please visit www.cortlandrep.org for ticket prices, show details and performance times.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You