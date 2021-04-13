CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL and More Announced for RBTL's Broadway Season

The M&T Bank Broadway Season at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre, presented by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League and Albert Nocciolino, has been announced! After a hiatus year, ALL of RBTL's previously announced touring Broadway shows have been re-scheduled, and will be making their way to Rochester as promised. Season Tickets will offer a 5-show package - with the option to upgrade to a 6-show package.

The M&T Bank Broadway Season Ticket Package:

Roald Dahl's amazing tale, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, will be Rochester's golden ticket, kicking off the season November 16-21, 2021! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Just in time for the holiday season, Audience Choice Award winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Rochester, December 7-12, 2021. One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, February 22-27, 2022. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production boasts such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live,". MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Next, THE BAND'S VISIT, makes its Rochester debut June 7-12, 2022. The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Rounding out the Season, MEAN GIRLS will play July 5-10, 2022. MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Craving even more Broadway? Both new and renewing subscribers will have the option to upgrade to a 6-show package including HAMILTON, returning to Rochester November 1-13, 2022.

HAMILTON, is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Two shows have also been carried over from the '19-'20 Season and will be presented in addition to the Season lineup:

September 21-26, 2021 brings CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life for a new generation... or let it thrill you all over again!

The long-awaited premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN arrives April 12-17, 2022. Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a chord with audiences and critics everywhere. DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony®, Olivier® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Subscription renewals are available now to Subscribers. For those who have already renewed, Subscriptions will automatically transfer to the new dates. New Subscriptions and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Current ticketholders will be contacted with further instructions. At this time, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League awaits governmental guidance on specific re-opening timelines and protocols. Parameters will be shared as they become available. For more information on the M&T Bank Broadway Season, visit RBTL.org. (*All shows and dates subject to change.)