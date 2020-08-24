Bridge Street Theatre Presents Virtual Performance of MOTHER JONES IN HEAVEN

MOTHER JONES IN HEAVEN will premiere on YouTube Friday September 4 at 7:30pm.

Catskill's Bridge Street will present a virtual production of Si Kahn's rousing "Mother Jones in Heaven", filmed live (with no audience) on BST's Charles and Priscilla Patterson Mainstage. Starring Vivian Nesbitt ("Breaking Bad") accompanied by guitarist John Dillon ("Art of the Song" on NPR), this one-woman musical about the notorious labor organizer famed for her tireless efforts on behalf of the rights of miners, mill workers, and child laborers will premiere on YouTube on Friday September 4 at 7:30pm, and will be available until 11:59pm on Sunday September 6.



With one foot in the folk tradition of storytelling and acoustic guitars and the other in the truly American art of musical theater, the show opens as Mary Harris "Mother" Jones arrives in heaven and discovers that it looks just like her favorite Irish Pub back down on Earth. Over the course of this 80-minute performance, she re-visits her life and times, with moments of profound insight alternating with hilarious tales of a self-admitted hell-raiser in her prime. Dubbed 'The Most Dangerous Woman in America' by a West Virginia judge, Mother Jones was 'the grandmother of all agitators' back in the late 19th and early 20th century - feared, revered, and lauded in song and story.



As timely today as it was when "Mother" Jones was organizing workers a hundred years ago, "Mother Jones in Heaven" can be experienced by ticketholders online at YouTube, premiering at 7:30pm on Friday September 4 and available for viewing through Sunday September 6. All tickets must be purchased before 6:30pm on September 4 and are available at https://motherjonesstreaming.brownpapertickets.com/ or by calling 800-838-3006. Minimum ticket price is $10, but please consider adding to that amount to help support both the performers and the theatre - half of all monies received will go to the artists, the other half to Bridge Street Theatre. Once you've purchased a ticket, a personal link will be sent to you via email one hour prior to the 7:30pm curtain time on September 4, and can then be used to access the performance at any time during the three days it's available online.



For more details, visit the theatre's website at bridgest.org/mother-jones-in-heaven/.



