Bridge Street Theatre Presents THE MOORS By Jen Silverman

Bridge Street Theatre presents Jen Silverman's THE MOORSComing soon to Catskill's adventurous Bridge Street Theatre is the second production in its 2019 Subscription Series - "The Moors", a darkly comic work from Jen Silverman, one of the hottest young playwrights in the U.S. today. The play opens with a "Pay What You Will" preview on May 30 and plays Thursdays through Sundays until June 9 in the theatre's intimate 84-seat Mainstage in the Village of Catskill.

Two spinster sisters, their possibly schizophrenic maid, and a melancholy and philosophical mastiff spend their days and nights dreaming of love and power in a ruinous old estate on the desolate, fog-enshrouded English heath (though, oddly, all of them seem to speak with American accents, including the dog). When the arrival of a hapless governess (even though no children are in evidence) and a crash-prone moor hen upset the already precarious balance of the household, romances bloom, alliances are formed, lies are unmasked, loyalties shift, and the tension mounts until finally - someone reaches the breaking point! Tracy Liz Miller directs April Armstrong, Bonnie Black, Lori Evans, Kate McMorran, Molly Parker Myers, and Shane Sczepankowski in this mysterious, menacing, and savagely funny postmodern mash-up of the Bronte Sisters and Samuel Beckett. Costumes are by Jennifer Anderson, Sets and Lights by John Sowle, Sound by Carmen Borgia, and the Production Stage Manager is Joshua Martin. This production was made possible in part by generous underwriting support from Jay Lesenger.

"The Moors" is recommended for audiences ages 16+ and plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from May 30 - June 9, 2019 at Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, in Catskill, NY, just a block and a half west of Main Street across the Uncle Sam Bridge, which spans Catskill Creek. Eight performances only. General Admission is $25, Students 21 and under are only $10. Discounted advance tickets are available at moors.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. Tickets will also be sold at the door one half hour prior to each performance on a space available basis. "Pay What You Will" performances will be held on Thursday May 30 and Sunday June 2 ("Pay What You Will" tickets are available only at the door one half hour prior to those performances). For more information, visit the theatre online at BridgeSt.org.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.

Advance tickets available at http://moors.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. General Admission $22, $10 for students ages 21 and under. Tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to each performance (on a space available basis) for $25, $10 for Students ages 21 & under. "Pay What You Will" tickets available only on the day of performance and go on sale at the door one half hour before curtain time.





