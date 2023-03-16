Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month

The performance is on April 1st at 7:30PM.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping fun as Cedar Ridge, the beloved bluegrass band, takes the stage at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st at 7:30PM! This incredible band features some of the most talented musicians in the country, including Ken Meyer, Tom Benson, Butch Ryan, and Al Queen of the celebrated Queen family. Tickets are on sale now!

The Queen family has long been recognized as master musicians and experts in the lore and language of the region, with a deep and abiding love for the music and culture of North Carolina. They have recorded several albums and have appeared in numerous documentaries, and their contributions to the music and culture of the region have been widely honored. Al's Mother, Mary Jane Queen, was also a major artistic inspiration for the production of the movie Songcatcher, and her memoir, The Life and Times of Mary Jane Queen, was published in 2005.

With their incredible talent, infectious energy, and deep love for Bluegrass music and culture, Cedar Ridge is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. And with tickets priced at just $15, there's no reason not to experience the music live at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st! Get your tickets today and get ready for a night of unforgettable music.


All tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.




