Binghamton University Presents Streaming Production of MACBETH

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Live stream performances take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 18, 22 and 25, 2020.

Binghamton University Theatre Department's first production of the 2020-21 season is the epic, sinister Shakespeare play which cannot be named in the theatre-that "Scottish play" laced with superstition, scandal and madness.

Drunk with the prospect of power, Macbeth follows a fate that he may or may not be in control of. When prophecies come to fruition, deadly consequences are prowling around unknown corners for Macbeth.

Experience the theater's first live streamed production with Shakespeare's most suspenseful tragedy from wherever you are!

The adaptation is directed by Tom Kremer. Live stream performances take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 18, 22 and 25, 2020. Tickets on sale online now!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You