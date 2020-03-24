Baby Shark Live! Rescheduled at ASM Syracuse

Article Pixel Mar. 24, 2020  

Baby Shark Live! Rescheduled at ASM Syracuse

Baby Shark Live! initially postponed their tour due to COVID-19 and have now announced rescheduled dates for Fall 2020.

The original performance set for May 28th has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 13th at 3pm. Tickets purchased for the original performance will be honored for this new date. Any patrons who are unable to attend the new date may request a refund from the original point of ticket purchase.

For the latest show postponement/cancellation updates, please visit http://www.oncenter.org/covid19-update



