BODY AWARENESS At Binghamton's KNOW Theatre Opens February 11

KNOW Theatre will continue its 2021-22 season with a production of Annie Baker's "Body Awareness" from Feb. 11-27.

It's Body Awareness Week on a Vermont college campus and Phyllis (Lori Gordon Wilmot), the organizer, and her partner, Joyce (Melanie Paquin), are hosting one of the guest artists in their home: Frank (Chris Nickerson), a photographer famous for his female nude portraits.

Both his presence in the home and his chosen subject instigate tension from the start. Phyllis is furious at his depictions, but Joyce is actually rather intrigued by the whole thing, even going so far as to contemplate posing for him. As Joyce and Phyllis bicker, Joyce's adult son (Jacob Donlin), who may or may not have Asperger's syndrome, struggles to express himself physically - with heartbreaking results.

Directing "Body Awareness" is KNOW artistic director Tim Gleason.

Performances for "Body Awareness" will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays from Feb. 11-27. Tickets are $25 ($20 for seniors; $15 for students); purchase at knowtheatre.org. A pay-what-you-can night will be offered at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

This project is made possible in part with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the Earlville Opera House. Season sponsors are Stephen & Amy Smyk.

Due to COVID-19, all audience members must provide at the door either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the performance. (At-home tests are not accepted.) Patrons must wear masks at all times in the building.

KNOW Theatre is an intimate, not-for-profit venue located at 74 Carroll St. in downtown Binghamton. For more information, email knowtheatrebinghamton@gmail.com.