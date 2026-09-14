BLITHE SPIRIT to Kick off Penfield Players 61st Season

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The Penfield Players are staging Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit at the Penfield Community Center from October 23 through November 3, 2026. Directed by Board President Kaleab Wiggins, Blithe Spirit is a supernatural comedy of errors about a seance gone awry.

The Penfield Players will welcome back familiar faces in the cast, including Brian Tan as Charles Condomine, Jaide Winant as Elvira, Shawnda Urie as Mrs. Bradman, and Ava Taylor as Edith.

Rounding out the cast in their first Penfield Players production are Mady Huston as Ruth Condomine, Kathryn Borden as Madame Arcati and Shaun Milner as Dr. Bradman.

Tickets for Blithe Spirit are $17 in advance and can be purchased online at https://www.penfieldplayers.org/tickets, or by calling the Penfield Recreation Center at 585-340-8655, Monday - Friday from 9-5 pm. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20. For more information, email contactus@penfieldplayers.org,

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