Casting Announced For THE SHAGGS At Bridge Street Theatre

Casting has been completed on yet another milestone for Catskill's adventurous Bridge Street Theatre - its first full-scale summer musical! But, true to form, it's a pretty off-beat one: Joy Gregory and Gunnar Madsen's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit "The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World". Based on the true story of three sisters from rural new Hampshire whose father forced them to form a rock band, and who recorded an album back in 1969 which has since become a cult classic, "The Shaggs" will play for eight performances only, Thursdays through Sundays July 11-21, in BST's intimate 84-seat Mainstage.

Featured in the cast will be Steven Patterson as Austin Wiggin (creator of the role in the 2003 Los Angeles world premiere), Molly Parker Myers as Annie Wiggin, and Julian Broughton as Mr. Wilson/Floyd/Russ/Exeter Talent Show Host/Hank. Also starring in the production are five students from the Catskill Central School District - Alexa Powell, Amara Wilson, and Meeghan Darling as The Shaggs themselves - Dot, Betty, and Helen, Magnus Bush as Kyle Nelson, and Edward Donahue as Charley Dreyer/Bobby/Lenny Smalls. John Sowle will direct and design the show, assisted by Musical Director Michelle Storrs, Choreographer Marcus McGregor, Costumer Michelle Rogers, Sound Consultant Carmen Borgia, and Stage Manager Joshua Martin.

At the beginning of the current century, "The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World" received developmental readings, workshops and productions at The Powerhouse in Los Angeles; LookingGlass Theatre in Chicago; NY Musical Theatre Festival (in New York); GEVA in Rochester; TheatreWorks in Palo Alto; and The Manhattan Theatre Club (New York again). All of these led to the acclaimed Off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop/Playwrights Horizons co-production in 2011. While the production in Catskill will be the first since the play's 2011 Off-Broadway run, bookwriter and co-lyricist Joy Gregory ("Madam Secretary") and composer and co-lyricist Gunnar Madsen ("The Bobs") have recently been working closely with Producer/Director Ken Kwapis ("The Office") to bring "The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World" to the screen. In the upcoming film version, the Wiggin family will be played by Steve Zahn ("Dallas Buyers Club") as Austin, Allison Tolman (the FX television series "Fargo") as Annie, Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grad") as Dot, Sydney Lucas ("Fun Home") as Betty, and Elena Kampouris (NBC's "American Odyssey") as Helen. Come experience it live on stage before the film hits the screen!

"The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World" is recommended for audiences ages 13+ and plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from July 11 - 21, 2019 at Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, in Catskill, NY, just a block and a half west of Main Street across the Uncle Sam Bridge, which spans Catskill Creek. Eight performances only. General Admission is $25, Students 21 and under are only $10. Discounted advance tickets are available at shaggs.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. Tickets will also be sold at the door one half hour prior to each performance on a space available basis. "Pay What You Will" performances will be held on Thursday July 11 and Sunday July 14 ("Pay What You Will" tickets are available only at the door one half hour prior to those performances). Schedule your summer vacation around this one - book your lodgings now! For more information, visit the theatre online at BridgeSt.org.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.



Performance Calendar:

Bridge Street Theatre presents

The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World

An Unconventional Musical

Book by Joy Gregory

Music by Gunnar Madsen

Lyrics by Joy Gregory and Gunnar Madsen

with Julian Broughton, Magnus Bush, Meeghan Darling, Edward Donahue, Molly Parker Myers, Steven Patterson, Alexa Powell, and Amara Wilson

Director/Designer: John Sowle

Musical Director: Michelle Storrs

Choreographer: Marcus McGregor

Costumes by Michelle Rogers

Sound by Carmen Borgia

Stage Manager: Joshua Martin

July 11 - 21, 2019

Bridge Street Theatre Mainstage

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Thursday July 11 @ 7:30pm ("Pay What You Will" preview)

Friday July 12 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday July 13 @ 7:30pm

Sunday July 14 @ 2:00pm ("Pay What You Will" performance)

Thursday July 18 @ 7:30pm

Friday July 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday July 20 @ 7:30pm

Sunday July 21 @ 2:00pm (Closing performance)

Tickets:

Advance tickets available at http://shaggs.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006

General Admission $22, $10 for students ages 21 and under

Tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to each performance (on a space available basis) for $25, $10 for Students ages 21 & under.

"Pay What You Will" tickets are available only on the day of performance and go on sale at the door one half hour before curtain time.





