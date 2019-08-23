Announcing 1st Annual Cocktail Party Fundraiser For Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has planned its 1st Annual Cocktail Party fundraiser for Sunday, September 8 from 3pm to 6pm at Temperance Hall in Bellport. Tickets are $75. For tickets, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

As a non-profit 501(c)(3) community arts organization, ticket sales only cover 60% of what it costs to keep the lights on and the curtain up at Patchogue Theatre. The other 40% relies on grants, sponsorships, and generous donations from the community. This special cocktail party was initiated to invite the community to mingle with staff, learn more about programs, and find out the different ways to support Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts' mission.

This end-of-summer mixer includes cocktails, passed appetizers catered by Lovin' Oven Celebrations, an art auction by Long Island artists, and entertainment by Grammy-nominated stride pianist, Judy Carmichael, and powerhouse vocalist, Lana Gordon. Lana recently co-starred as Velma in the Broadway company of Chicago, has been seen in The Lion King, and Jesus Christ Superstar on Broadway, and has also performed various roles throughout Europe and the Middle East.

The mission of Patchogue Theatre, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

