Ancram Opera House Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Virtual Edition Of REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES

Ancram Opera House will open its fifth anniversary season on Saturday, June 27 at 8pm with a special, free edition of REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES: REDUX, the storytelling event that has been a signature part of every AOH season since the theatre opened its doors in 2015.

REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES: REDUX will be streamed virtually at ancramoperahouse.org and feature some of the most memorable personal narratives shared over the years by local residents. The storytellers are:

· Jan Hopkins, Gallatin, with a story about escaping Czechoslovakia during the Russian invasion of 1968.

· Brett LaFave, Albany, with a story about a misguided bungee jumping adventure.

· Debby Mayer, formerly of Hudson, now San Diego, with a story about driving west for one more adventure.

· Mark Senak, with a story about an unexpected journey to Manassas Battlefield Park.

AOH Co-Director and CUNY-KCC Assistant Professor Paul Ricciardi, who curates and directs the series, said, "We're proud of the way our community has embraced REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES during the past five years. We've done 10 REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES productions, featured 35 local storytellers, each with an amazing tale to tell, and expanded the concept by hosting six storytelling workshops at local libraries and community centers. And we'll be teaching storytelling at the Taconic Hills Central School District Middle School in the fall."

While the performance is free, audiences need to register online at https://www.ancramoperahouse.org/real-people-real-stories-redux-2020 to view. The video will be available for viewing on the Ancram Opera House website and YouTube channel for registered audiences through the end of August.

Ancram Opera House in southern Columbia County is an intimate showcase for fresh, contemporary work by visionary theater and musical artists, where audiences can connect with performers in immersive, immediate ways. For more information visit www.ancramoperahouse.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You