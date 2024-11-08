REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES Begins This Month At Ancram Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ancram Center for the Arts has announced that its perennial audience favorite REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES will return on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3pm.

REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES features area residents sharing surprising true tales and has been a signature part of every Ancram Center season since 2016. This special edition of RPRS presents stories organized around a single theme – Things Said and Unsaid – and will include a brief interview with each storyteller.

Our three storytellers will untangle the consequences of the things they wish they'd said, the things they couldn't say, and the questions they wish they'd asked along the way.

An unwelcome birthday pie and an unpleasant encounter at a historic site: Sarah Katan’s story is about gathering the courage to ask for what you want.

Jan Hopkins Trachman’s story goes back seven generations to Alsace and a remarkable woman who traveled across the ocean and half the country to Ohio. This is a story about how filling the gaps in a family history can bring you home.

Anne Undeland’s story is about two little girls and how a few feet might as well be a million miles. This is a story about bearing the weight of not being able to tell long-held secrets.

This production of REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES is made possible, in part, by generous support from Stewart’s Shops and Herrington Fuels. Tickets can be purchased online at ancramcenter.org, or at the door. Price: $25 general admission, $15 with student ID.

