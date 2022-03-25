Alan Action And Sean Lynch to Present BROADWAY AT THE BANK SHOW AND GALA

Alan Action and Sean Lynch will present BROADWAY AT THE BANK SHOW AND GALA March 26th from 6-11:30 pm for one night only! At the repurposed Arts Bank in Fort Plain, New York, the price of admission includes a performance of Sean Lynch's WILDFIRE DOGS, Stand-Up Comedy from Sharon Simon, Bob McClure and Sean Lynch, live music from DJ and lyricist SC State as well as gourmet food and open bar.

WILDFIRE DOGS is a short play about a chance meeting between famous playwright Arthur Miller and New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio in a Manhattan hotel bar seven years after the death of their ex-wife Marilyn Monroe. Joe DiMaggio will be played by writer Sean Lynch (Every Other Sunday, Greenpoint Taven), Pete Mizzo (The Laws of Motion, Every Other Sunday) will play Arthur Miller and Chelsea LeSage (21st Century Demon Hunter, Macbeth: A Cursed Film) performs as Enid the bartender.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alanactioncom-presents-broadway-at-the-bank-march-26th-2022-tickets-249771622647 and are $35.