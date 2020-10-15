Adirondack Theatre Festival & Wood Theater Call For Talent Submissions

Your friends and family will have the chance to vote for you online between November 9th-13th.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, is proud to announce the first ever Holiday Family Talent Show in partnership with The Wood Theater. The Adirondacks' best and brightest are in for an evening unlike any other, as they're given the spotlight to showcase their hidden skills and shocking tricks in this virtual talent show - where YOU will be voting LIVE for the night's big winner!

Whether you're a singer, dancer, magician, juggler, or have some other wild talent, you are in luck. The Holiday Family Talent Show is looking for video submissions (2 minutes or less) by November 6th for the opportunity to win $1,000. Your friends and family will have the chance to vote for you online between November 9th-13th.

If you make it into the final 12, you'll be invited into a studio between November 16th and December 4th to film a SECOND performance to be broadcast in our LIVE show on December 17th at 7:30. Audiences who tune in will vote live and a winner will be revealed and awarded the grand prize - $1,000!

Do you think you have what it takes? Join in the show and submit your best act to see if YOU could be the Adirondacks' next big star.

Those wishing to enter must be registered prior to submission. Registration can be submitted at https://www.atfestival.org/registration/ with submissions due November 6th. Full contest rules may also be found at this site.

The December 17th broadcast will take place at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40/household and includes a mystery box delivered to your door which will enhance your live show experience (part of ATF's IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT). Tickets are available at woodtheater.org or by calling 518-480-4878.

All proceeds from the event benefit Adirondack Theatre Festival and The Wood Theater.

Website: https://www.atfestival.org/event/holiday-family-talent-show/

