Acclaimed Magician Alexander Boyce Opens THE ONE NIGHT STAND SERIES at Chenango River Theatre

Chenango River Theatre welcomes the unique, engaging and unforgettable magic stylings of Alexander Boyce to our stage for our first One Night Stand of the 2022 season.

When it comes to magic, Alexander Boyce is a contradiction. He's experienced yet young, old school but hip, mischievous yet authentic. From appearances at The Magic Castle in Hollywood to the long running hit Speakeasy Magick at The McKittrick Hotel in NYC, Boyce leaves audiences with an astonished smile. His magical work was recently put to use as the Magic Consultant at Lincoln Center and the Netflix feature, The Week Of.

He's worked wonders as a magician for clients like Amazon, Google, and NASDAQ. Alexander Boyce has spent the last several years touring the world sharing his unique style of magic for the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Fallon, and Daniel Craig. Recently, he was one of the first American magicians to be invited to entertain in Cuba since the revolution. Alexander considers himself lucky in that he gets to share the magic that he's so passionate about with audiences all over the world.

More information about Alexander is available at www.boycemagic.com. Tickets are just $14 each, and are now on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders call 607-656-8499, leave a message and the Box Office will get back to you.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY.

Future One Night Stand performances include three nights of Nassim Soleimanpour's White Rabbit Red Rabbit (July 19, 26, Aug 2) and Chris 'Red' Blisset's tribute to The Who - Live at Leeds (Sept 6).