A.Lone Brings Laughter To Covid-Weary Audiences Through Digital Circus Performance  

The Contemporary Circus & Immersive Arts Center (CCIAC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing, promoting and presenting contemporary circus, will premier A.Lone, a full-length circus show, as a digital presentation from January 22, 2021 to February 21, 2021. This one-person show uniquely blends circus, clowning and theatre to tell the story of a lockdown likely to resonate with viewers' COVID pandemic experience.

Poignant and funny, A.Lone was written and performed by Aaron Marquise, a modern clown (Circus Monti, GOP Variéte) and CCIAC's executive director. A.Lone brings you into the world of A, a lonely clown quarantined on an old theater's stage. Outside, a war rages on. To overcome fright and loneliness, A invents a family life full of fun and mischief while reliving magnificent days in the limelight. With imagination as his weapon and fantasy as his banner, A finds the courage to believe in a brighter tomorrow. In this premiere, A seems to step off the screen and into each viewer's home, thanks to brilliant cinematography by Thom Williams.

This circus tour de force is being premiered virtually for a safe, unforgettable and captivating forty-five-minute immersive experience with no intermission. Patrons purchase tickets and will access the show online, for the safety of a fully contactless experience. After purchasing tickets, patrons will have 72-hours to stream the performance. To purchase tickets, visit www.cciac.us/alone.

"I am so happy that this incredible team and I were able to capture such a beautiful show safely and are able to offer it in a truly unique way," said Aaron Marquise of CCIAC.

Marquise developed A.Lone over several years; one could say he was ahead of the quarantine curve. This iteration was rehearsed in a garage with a remote creative team, including co-director Marie-Joseé Gauither from Montréal.

"It was a challenge to direct a show over Zoom from Montréal but I feel so honored and happy for the opportunity to have worked on something creative and truly funny during a time when the arts are at a standstill, even here in Canada," said Gauthier, acting coach at Canada's National Circus School and with the famed, international circus company, Cirque du Soleil.

The CCIAC was founded by Aaron Marquise, a 29-year-old native of New York's Capital Region who trained at the prestigious National Circus School in Montreal. Marquise moved home four years ago to transform Troy and the Capital Region into the Northeast's hub for contemporary circus arts. Marquise has worked in entertainment with such organizations as Disney Theatrical, Proctors Theatre, and Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (PS21) while presenting several shows regionally, first with Marquise Productions, and then under the non-profit umbrella of CCIAC.

"This year we are bringing a totally new experience and a new perspective to clowning and theater. While the COVID landscape has forced us to pivot, this show will provide relief and laughter to people yearning for live circus," said Marquise.

For more information, visit www.cciac.us/alone.