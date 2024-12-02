A Night of Broadway in The Catskills Will Benefit The Margaretville Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Sunday, December 8, Broadway is coming to a rustic-chic hotel in a bucolic town in the Catskills for an evening of song to benefit the Margaretville Arts Center and Delaware County School of Performing Arts.

Founded by Broadway veteran Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Gettin' the Band Back Together) and his partner, Julia Rugg, the MAC and DCSPA has a simple yet broad mission: to bring elite performing arts education and experiences to all young artists of Delaware County, New York on a pay what you can basis.

In the 8 months they have been operating their students have written an original musical, been to a Broadway show (many for the first time), learned the importance of trusting your scene partner, met cast members of the touring production of Hadestown, and are gearing up to perform with the Broadway stars about to descend on their town to raise money for their program.

Performances are by Todd Buonopane Coco Cohn Jenny Lee Stern Erin Quill and Kevin Greene. Please support them https://www.mvillearts.com/donate as they work to enrich the performing arts community of the Western Catskills!

Comments