A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSACK at Patchogue Theatre

Special Offer: A Live Conversation with John Cusack at the Patchogue Theatre
A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of 'High Fidelity' will be happening at Patchogue Theatre January 14th.
Join us for an evening with John Cusack and special screening of "High Fidelity." Stay after the film for an extended Q&A with John Cusack! Meet & Greet Package Available!
With an impressive body of work spanning the course of three decades, John Cusack has evolved into one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles.
Call the box office at 631-207-1313 or go online at patchoguetheatre.org to purchase tickets today!
