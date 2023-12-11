Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

2024 ArtsRock Fundraising Gala Celebrates 15 Years with Sigourney Weaver in Conversation with Elliott Forrest

This is a Fundraising Gala for ArtsRock, celebrating 15 years of presenting the arts in Rockland County and over 100 shows produced for audiences in the region.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of GHOSTBUSTERS and the 45th Anniversary of ALIEN with the Golden Globe and Grammy winning, Oscar and Tony nominated actress Sigourney Weaver.

Live on stage in Nyack, she'll discuss her life and her career in the theater and on screen with Peabody Award winning broadcaster and producer Elliott Forrest.

The Douglas McGrath Conversation Series

Saturday, April 6, 2024

First Reformed Church of Nyack, 18 South Broadway

7pm-8pm – Conversation

8pm- 10pm – Gala Meet and Greet, Savory Snacks, Dessert, Libations, Fundraising

 

Tickets available at Click Here

Conversation Only, Single Ticket – $75

Conversation and VIP Gala, Single Ticket - $225

Conversation and VIP Gala Pair of Tickets - $400

Before March 1ST - Early Bird Conversation and VIP Gala Pair of Tickets - $375


