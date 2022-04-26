2022 Caroga Lake Music Festival Season Announced
The lineup features over 35 concerts with 20 Guest Artists and nearly 100 CLMF Resident Artists.
Today, the Caroga Arts Collective announced the complete 2022 Caroga Lake Music Festival summer lineup, featuring over 35 concerts with 20 Guest Artists and nearly 100 CLMF Resident Artists. This will mark the first time since 2019 that Caroga Arts Ensemble will return as a full orchestra and will present a variety of repertoire including its first major symphony, Beethoven's 7th Symphony.
"We're excited to present the most extravagant summer season we've had in our eleven year history," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder and Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "We're immensely grateful to Zash for sponsoring many of our Saturday concerts at Sherman's, which feature national touring artists coming to the region for the first time. We have something for everyone - classical, blues, jazz, bluegrass, heavy metal, rock, funk, world music - you name it!"
Guest artist debuts include music duo Michael and Kevin Bacon knowns as The Bacon Brothers; guitarist Cory Wong; vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson from Postmodern Jukebox; prodigy electric guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer from Broadway's School of Rock; modern folk music ensemble Sam Reider & The Human Hands; and the Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective.
Back by popular demand, saxophonist Eddie Barbash with the KASA Quartet, Rushad Eggleston (also known as the "cello goblin"), and Mike Block Trio will return to Caroga Lake this summer. Additionally, Caroga Arts will present two different all-day events at Sherman's, including the annual Americana festival SAUNDERSFEST and the first Sherman's JazzFest.
Caroga Arts is also thrilled to present multiple local talents throughout the season including Jocelyn & Chris, North & South Dakotas, FLAME! The Band, Erin Harkes, 80's Metal Night with Tommy V Live, Insolent Willies, The Ultimates, and Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra.
The fast-rising American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) will be in residence at Caroga Arts to perform its new production "The Cello Player", a piece by Or Schraiber in collaboration with Yiannis Logothetis & Coleman Itzkoff. While in residence, AMOC's founding member and CLMF Artist Keir GoGwilt will collaborate and perform with the Utica Dance directed by Nancy Long.
Later in the season, AMOC's co-artistic director and composer Matthew Aucoin will lead the Caroga Arts Ensemble in a performance featuring a wide range of selections from Mozart operas to modern operas, including arias from Aucoin's Eurydice as seen on PBS Great Performances at the Met. Other Caroga Arts Ensemble performances will include a Hamlisch tribute concert, Marvin and his Music: A Celebration of America's Composer, conducted by J. Ernest Green with guest vocalists; Beethoven and Shostakovich quartets reimagined; and a return to its roots at the Caroga Chapel in celebration of its 100th anniversary.
During the season, Caroga Arts will visit neighboring venues in Fulton County and beyond, including The Glove Theatre, The Arkell Museum, Sacandaga Valley Arts Network, Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts, Johnstown Midsummer Music Series, and the Peck's Lake and Canada Lake Marinas. The Caroga Arts Ensemble will also make appearances at renowned festivals such as Cooperstown Summer Music Festival and Maverick Concerts.
This summer, Caroga Arts will also launch a new education program in conjunction with the festival. The CLMF Lesson & Ensembles Program will take place every Monday during the festival and invite community members of all ages to come to participate in general music workshops and individual or small group lessons for their chosen instrument led by Caroga Arts artists. This program will be directed by educators Deborah Barrett Price and Dr. Robert Saunders in collaboration with the Caroga Arts
Education Committee chaired by Johnstown Schools Superintendent, William Crankshaw.
2022 SEASON SCHEDULE
SHERMAN'S CONCERTS
Free carousel rides will be offered starting 2 hours before each show.
Tickets will be available starting May 20th at carogaarts.org
Sat, May 28 - Memorial Day Weekend Concert, Jocelyn & Chris, Insolent Willies
Fri, Jul 1 - American Modern Opera Company, Utica Dance with Keir GoGwilt
Sat, Jul 2 - Red, White, BLUES & BLUEGRASS, North & South Dakotas, FLAME! The Band, Erin Harkes
Sat, Jul 16 - 80's Metal Night: The Ultimate 80's Rock Show with Tommy V Live
Wed, Jul 20 - Sam Reider & The Human Hands
Fri, Jul 22 - Caroga Arts Gala with Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet
Sat, Jul 23 - Cory Wong with Caroga Arts Ensemble, Mike Block Trio
Wed, Jul 27 - Rushad Eggleston
Fri, Jul 29 - Caroga Arts Ensemble Reimagining Beethoven and Shostakovich
Sat, Jul 30 - The Bacon Brothers Out of Memory Tour with Caroga Arts Ensemble
Wed, Aug 3 - Robyn Adele Anderson
Sat, Aug 6 - Kids Carousel Concert: Bill & Finnegan Ackerbauer
Sat, Aug 6 - Sherman's JazzFest (Artists to be announced)
Wed, Aug 10 - Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective
Fri, Aug 12 - Caroga Arts Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 7
Sat, Aug 13 - SAUNDERSFEST (Artists to be announced)
Fri, Aug 19 - Scenes & Stories from the Opera, Caroga Arts Ensemble conducted by Matthew Aucoin
Sat, Aug 20 - Kids Carousel Concert: Cara's Caterpillars
Sat, Aug 20 - Marvin and his Music: A Celebration of America's Composer featuring guest vocalists and the Caroga Arts Ensemble led by J. Ernest Green
Sun, Aug 21 - Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
Sat, Sep 3 - Labor Day weekend concert, The Ultimates! with fireworks following the show
Fri, Sep 30 - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra with salsa dancing lessons prior to show and more
CAROGA LAKE MUSIC FESTIVAL ON TOUR
Thu, Jul 21 - Caroga Arts Ensemble featuring Eddie Barbash at Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 24 - Caroga Arts Ensemble featuring Eddie Barbash at Peck's Lake Marina
Thu, Jul 28 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Glove Theater
Thu, Aug 4 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Arkell Museum
Fri, Aug 5 - CLMF Returns to its Roots: Caroga Chapel 100th Anniversary
Sun, Aug 7 - Caroga Chapel 100th Anniversary Service
Sun, Aug 7 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Mayfield Presbyterian Church, presented by SVAN
Thu, Aug 11 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series
Sun, Aug 14 - The Barge at Canada Lake Store & Marine
Tue, Aug 16 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, presented by Cooperstown Summer Music Festival
Thu, Aug 18 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Caroga Museum
Sat, Aug 27 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Maverick Concerts
Sun, Aug 28 - KASA Quartet, Postlude at Maverick Concerts
CAROGA ARTS SPECIAL EVENTS
Fri, Jul 22 - Caroga Arts Gala with Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet
The Caroga Arts Collective Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year, providing vital support for the daily operations of the organization. For more information and tickets, visit: www.carogaarts.org/gala
Sat, Aug 13 - Caroga Cornhole Classic hosted by WCLA & Caroga Arts Collective
Sun, Aug 21 - Fourth Annual Caroga Arts Golf Outing
Support Caroga Arts and join us for a fun day of golf at the beautiful Nick Stoner Municipal Golf Course! For more information, visit: www.carogaarts.org/golf
Sat, Sep 24 - Summer Wine Down
Join us at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Art for an evening of wine, food, and music pairings featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble and benefiting the Sherman's Centennial Capital Campaign. For more information and tickets, visit: www.carogaarts.org/wine
Caroga Arts is dedicated to maintaining flexibility in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the changing state and federal guidelines. The festival and all other programs will be adjusted as necessary to best serve its audience and ensure the safety of the community.