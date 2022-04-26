2022 Caroga Lake Music Festival Season Announced

Today, the Caroga Arts Collective announced the complete 2022 Caroga Lake Music Festival summer lineup, featuring over 35 concerts with 20 Guest Artists and nearly 100 CLMF Resident Artists. This will mark the first time since 2019 that Caroga Arts Ensemble will return as a full orchestra and will present a variety of repertoire including its first major symphony, Beethoven's 7th Symphony.

"We're excited to present the most extravagant summer season we've had in our eleven year history," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder and Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "We're immensely grateful to Zash for sponsoring many of our Saturday concerts at Sherman's, which feature national touring artists coming to the region for the first time. We have something for everyone - classical, blues, jazz, bluegrass, heavy metal, rock, funk, world music - you name it!"

Guest artist debuts include music duo Michael and Kevin Bacon knowns as The Bacon Brothers; guitarist Cory Wong; vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson from Postmodern Jukebox; prodigy electric guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer from Broadway's School of Rock; modern folk music ensemble Sam Reider & The Human Hands; and the Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective.

Back by popular demand, saxophonist Eddie Barbash with the KASA Quartet, Rushad Eggleston (also known as the "cello goblin"), and Mike Block Trio will return to Caroga Lake this summer. Additionally, Caroga Arts will present two different all-day events at Sherman's, including the annual Americana festival SAUNDERSFEST and the first Sherman's JazzFest.

Caroga Arts is also thrilled to present multiple local talents throughout the season including Jocelyn & Chris, North & South Dakotas, FLAME! The Band, Erin Harkes, 80's Metal Night with Tommy V Live, Insolent Willies, The Ultimates, and Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra.

The fast-rising American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) will be in residence at Caroga Arts to perform its new production "The Cello Player", a piece by Or Schraiber in collaboration with Yiannis Logothetis & Coleman Itzkoff. While in residence, AMOC's founding member and CLMF Artist Keir GoGwilt will collaborate and perform with the Utica Dance directed by Nancy Long.

Later in the season, AMOC's co-artistic director and composer Matthew Aucoin will lead the Caroga Arts Ensemble in a performance featuring a wide range of selections from Mozart operas to modern operas, including arias from Aucoin's Eurydice as seen on PBS Great Performances at the Met. Other Caroga Arts Ensemble performances will include a Hamlisch tribute concert, Marvin and his Music: A Celebration of America's Composer, conducted by J. Ernest Green with guest vocalists; Beethoven and Shostakovich quartets reimagined; and a return to its roots at the Caroga Chapel in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

During the season, Caroga Arts will visit neighboring venues in Fulton County and beyond, including The Glove Theatre, The Arkell Museum, Sacandaga Valley Arts Network, Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts, Johnstown Midsummer Music Series, and the Peck's Lake and Canada Lake Marinas. The Caroga Arts Ensemble will also make appearances at renowned festivals such as Cooperstown Summer Music Festival and Maverick Concerts.

This summer, Caroga Arts will also launch a new education program in conjunction with the festival. The CLMF Lesson & Ensembles Program will take place every Monday during the festival and invite community members of all ages to come to participate in general music workshops and individual or small group lessons for their chosen instrument led by Caroga Arts artists. This program will be directed by educators Deborah Barrett Price and Dr. Robert Saunders in collaboration with the Caroga Arts

Education Committee chaired by Johnstown Schools Superintendent, William Crankshaw.

2022 SEASON SCHEDULE

SHERMAN'S CONCERTS

Free carousel rides will be offered starting 2 hours before each show.

Tickets will be available starting May 20th at carogaarts.org

Sat, May 28 - Memorial Day Weekend Concert, Jocelyn & Chris, Insolent Willies

Fri, Jul 1 - American Modern Opera Company, Utica Dance with Keir GoGwilt

Sat, Jul 2 - Red, White, BLUES & BLUEGRASS, North & South Dakotas, FLAME! The Band, Erin Harkes

Sat, Jul 16 - 80's Metal Night: The Ultimate 80's Rock Show with Tommy V Live

Wed, Jul 20 - Sam Reider & The Human Hands

Fri, Jul 22 - Caroga Arts Gala with Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

Sat, Jul 23 - Cory Wong with Caroga Arts Ensemble, Mike Block Trio

Wed, Jul 27 - Rushad Eggleston

Fri, Jul 29 - Caroga Arts Ensemble Reimagining Beethoven and Shostakovich

Sat, Jul 30 - The Bacon Brothers Out of Memory Tour with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Wed, Aug 3 - Robyn Adele Anderson

Sat, Aug 6 - Kids Carousel Concert: Bill & Finnegan Ackerbauer

Sat, Aug 6 - Sherman's JazzFest (Artists to be announced)

Wed, Aug 10 - Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective

Fri, Aug 12 - Caroga Arts Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 7

Sat, Aug 13 - SAUNDERSFEST (Artists to be announced)

Fri, Aug 19 - Scenes & Stories from the Opera, Caroga Arts Ensemble conducted by Matthew Aucoin

Sat, Aug 20 - Kids Carousel Concert: Cara's Caterpillars

Sat, Aug 20 - Marvin and his Music: A Celebration of America's Composer featuring guest vocalists and the Caroga Arts Ensemble led by J. Ernest Green

Sun, Aug 21 - Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Sat, Sep 3 - Labor Day weekend concert, The Ultimates! with fireworks following the show

Fri, Sep 30 - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra with salsa dancing lessons prior to show and more

CAROGA LAKE MUSIC FESTIVAL ON TOUR

Thu, Jul 21 - Caroga Arts Ensemble featuring Eddie Barbash at Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 24 - Caroga Arts Ensemble featuring Eddie Barbash at Peck's Lake Marina

Thu, Jul 28 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Glove Theater

Thu, Aug 4 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Arkell Museum

Fri, Aug 5 - CLMF Returns to its Roots: Caroga Chapel 100th Anniversary

Sun, Aug 7 - Caroga Chapel 100th Anniversary Service

Sun, Aug 7 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Mayfield Presbyterian Church, presented by SVAN

Thu, Aug 11 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series

Sun, Aug 14 - The Barge at Canada Lake Store & Marine

Tue, Aug 16 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, presented by Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

Thu, Aug 18 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Caroga Museum

Sat, Aug 27 - Caroga Arts Ensemble at Maverick Concerts

Sun, Aug 28 - KASA Quartet, Postlude at Maverick Concerts

CAROGA ARTS SPECIAL EVENTS

Fri, Jul 22 - Caroga Arts Gala with Eddie Barbash & KASA Quartet

The Caroga Arts Collective Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year, providing vital support for the daily operations of the organization. For more information and tickets, visit: www.carogaarts.org/gala

Sat, Aug 13 - Caroga Cornhole Classic hosted by WCLA & Caroga Arts Collective

Sun, Aug 21 - Fourth Annual Caroga Arts Golf Outing

Support Caroga Arts and join us for a fun day of golf at the beautiful Nick Stoner Municipal Golf Course! For more information, visit: www.carogaarts.org/golf

Sat, Sep 24 - Summer Wine Down

Join us at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Art for an evening of wine, food, and music pairings featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble and benefiting the Sherman's Centennial Capital Campaign. For more information and tickets, visit: www.carogaarts.org/wine

Caroga Arts is dedicated to maintaining flexibility in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the changing state and federal guidelines. The festival and all other programs will be adjusted as necessary to best serve its audience and ensure the safety of the community.