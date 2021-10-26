2021 Rockin' the Redhouse at the Landmark Theatre Will Benefit Redhouse Art Center

Redhouse Arts Center has announced the 9th Annual "Rockin' the Redhouse" event, which will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors will opening at 5:30pm with the opening/welcoming band beginning at 6:45pm. The Band contestants will start at 7pm and the judging will begin! The evening is sponsored by Event Sponsors Excellus BlueCross BlueShield along with Leading Sponsor Sterling Casualty Company, LLC. Additional support is offered by Media Sponsor TK-99, Anheuser-Busch, Subcat Studios, and Liehs and Steigerwald. The event will be emceed by TK99's, Rick Deyulio, and will feature six corporate bands competing live on stage for a chance to win, a choice of a performance at the Redhouse or a 6 hour recording package at SubCat Studios.

Doors at the Landmark will open at 5:30 pm for food and drinks, and the competition will take place from 7:00 pm-10:00 pm. The event is open to the general public and all proceeds benefit the Redhouse Arts Center.

This year's event features six corporate bands including last year's winner Defense Mechanism (Lockheed Martin) along with Six Pack (Anheuser-Busch), The Verdict (Bousquet Holstein Law Firm), Tyler (Advance Automation Corp), The Vagabonds (Bond, Schoeneck and King) and Bronze Puppies (Upstate Medical University. Three prestigious judges will score the bands on separate categories to include a chance to win titles such as Best Look, Best Vocalist, Best Instrumentalist, Best Showmanship, Best Audience Participation, Runner- Up and The Most Rockin' Band! This year's judges are ,Maria DeSantis, singer and driving force of the renown DeSantis Orchestra. Dr. Joseph Jewell, whom won Grammy awards for his recording of Kurt Weill's, The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. Dr. Jewell, a former Professor of Guitar and Jazz Studies at Fullerton College, has returned to Central New York in 2021 and is now playing with life-long friends in the original rock band, Les Moore and The Equals, CNYJazz. Our final judge is Musician, Jeff Gordon, lead singer and guitarist for the largest drawing band in Central New York, Hard Promises. He recently released a Solo album and is a member of The Hurricanes, who will perform in the upcoming, Benny Mardones, tribute concert the week following this event. Along with performances and prizes for winning bands and band members, there will be 50/50 raffle tickets sold throughout the evening. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Redhouse as well.

The Rockin' the Redhouse committee is made up of Co-Chairs, Bill Hider, Michael Featherstone, Kevin Kiniry, Adon Allen (Anheuser-Busch), Matthew Gray, Dan Morison, Bob Volk (Lockheed Martin), Phil Bousquet and Mike Tyszko (Bousquet Holstein), David Tyler (Advanced Automation Corp), along with Sue McKenna and Samara Hannah (Redhouse).