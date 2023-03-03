Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill

Performances run March 10-12.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 - 12 when "The Village Cidiot", written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill. Everyone from long-time Hudson Valley locals to recent COVID-era transplants will find something to relate to in this fish-out-of-water story, directed by Martha Wollner, about a married couple from NYC attempting to re-adjust to a new life in a small rural upstate town.

"Cidiot" is a term farmers employ to describe urban transplants to an agricultural landscape - someone who's considered a narcissist, who contributes nothing to communal life, and could care less about what happens to the community. In this autobiographical 80-minute one-woman show, Lauren has to face off against marauding bears, suspicious locals, and a near-death illness as she tries to create meaning in a new life she never thought she wanted. What do you do when the power goes out? How do you meet and make friends with people? How do you learn to live with the local wildlife? Both hilarious and heartbreaking, the play charts her amusing transformation from a "cidiot" to a responsible small-town citizen.

Individual tickets for "The Village Cidiot" are priced at $25, but you can purchase a Festival Pass for admission to all four SoloFest plays for only $75 - that's four shows for the price of three! Subscribers to Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 Mainstage Season will receive an even further discount, with individual tickets going for $20 and a Festival Pass for $60. And Students ages 18 and under will be admitted for only $10 per show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the theatre's website at bridgest.org/2023-solofest/ and follow the appropriate links to buy BST Season Tickets, the four-show SoloFest Pass, or tickets for individual shows in the Festival.

You won't want to miss "The Village Cidiot" or any of the other shows in Bridge Street Theatre's "SoloFest" - four amazing evenings (or afternoons) of story-telling at its best! Head on over to 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill this March and discover just how enthralling one person alone onstage can be! Production of "The Village Cidiot" at Bridge Street Theatre is underwritten by Citiot, 404 Main Street in Catskill: www.nycitiot.com




MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4 Photo
MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4
Murray Hochman: New Dimensions, an exhibition at KinoSaito Art Center in Verplanck, will open March 4, 2023 and be on view through 7 May. Curated by the Kikuo Saito Studio, the exhibition will feature twenty-four of Hochman's recent works, including paintings and sculptures.
Blackfriars Theatre Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Photo
Blackfriars Theatre Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Join Blackfriars Theater (795 East Main Street) for a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island, running March 24th through April 8th, 2023.
Photos: Damien Sneeds OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Ha Photo
Photos: Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Hamilton College
Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs, and spirituals. The concert brought together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Janinah Burnett and Justin Austin, accompanied by Damien Sneed on piano and the Griot String Quartet; Dr. Amyr Joyner on violin, Justus Ross on violin, Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman) on viola, and Boubacar Diallo on cello. See photos here!
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Spring 2023 Festival to Present MOVE ME Series In Collaboration Wi Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Spring 2023 Festival to Present MOVE ME Series In Collaboration With HUDSY
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene.

Hangar Theatre and Kitchen Theatre Announce Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEHangar Theatre and Kitchen Theatre Announce Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
February 27, 2023

The long-established Hangar Theatre Company in Cass Park and Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca's West End are working together this May and June to produce the extraordinarily prescient and insightful play WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck. 
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present WEKaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present WE
February 26, 2023

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present A Culinary Conversation With Tamar AdlerKaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present A Culinary Conversation With Tamar Adler
February 25, 2023

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater.
