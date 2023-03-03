Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill

The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 - 12 when "The Village Cidiot", written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill. Everyone from long-time Hudson Valley locals to recent COVID-era transplants will find something to relate to in this fish-out-of-water story, directed by Martha Wollner, about a married couple from NYC attempting to re-adjust to a new life in a small rural upstate town.

"Cidiot" is a term farmers employ to describe urban transplants to an agricultural landscape - someone who's considered a narcissist, who contributes nothing to communal life, and could care less about what happens to the community. In this autobiographical 80-minute one-woman show, Lauren has to face off against marauding bears, suspicious locals, and a near-death illness as she tries to create meaning in a new life she never thought she wanted. What do you do when the power goes out? How do you meet and make friends with people? How do you learn to live with the local wildlife? Both hilarious and heartbreaking, the play charts her amusing transformation from a "cidiot" to a responsible small-town citizen.

Individual tickets for "The Village Cidiot" are priced at $25, but you can purchase a Festival Pass for admission to all four SoloFest plays for only $75 - that's four shows for the price of three! Subscribers to Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 Mainstage Season will receive an even further discount, with individual tickets going for $20 and a Festival Pass for $60. And Students ages 18 and under will be admitted for only $10 per show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the theatre's website at bridgest.org/2023-solofest/ and follow the appropriate links to buy BST Season Tickets, the four-show SoloFest Pass, or tickets for individual shows in the Festival.

You won't want to miss "The Village Cidiot" or any of the other shows in Bridge Street Theatre's "SoloFest" - four amazing evenings (or afternoons) of story-telling at its best! Head on over to 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill this March and discover just how enthralling one person alone onstage can be! Production of "The Village Cidiot" at Bridge Street Theatre is underwritten by Citiot, 404 Main Street in Catskill: www.nycitiot.com