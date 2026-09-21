THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS special limited performances by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

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Film aficionados and casual viewers alike will be thrilled to hear of the upcoming Music of John Williams concerts being performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra this month. Some of the most memorable themes in film history are credited to the brilliant mind of John Williams, often paired with iconic director Steven Spielberg. With over 100 film score credits, his body of work includes the themes from Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, E.T, Jaws, Schindler’s List, Hook, Catch Me If You Can, Minority Report, War Horse, and so many more!

These heart-warming orchestral compositions will be performed by your Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra under direction from conductor Tristan Rais-Sherman. Rais-Sherman is the only conductor to receive an Artist Diploma from the New England Conservatory and is a four-time recipient of The Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award. His energy and charismatic flair is sure to add life to this exciting concert event.

For those who have never attended a concert that features film music, rest assured that even without the stunning visual artistry to accompany the scores, the music is so full of life and tied so deeply to any memories you have associated with your favourite films, you will find yourself deeply connected on an emotional level. At 94 years old, John Williams continues to share his musical talents in film, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of film fans young and old.

The Music of John Williams is being performed live by your Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra over three evenings: September 24, 25, and 26, 2026. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit: https://calgaryphil.com/events/the-music-of-john-williams-2026-09-25-730-pm/

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