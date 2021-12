Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; Story Book Theatre's ANNIE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Calgary:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Benson - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 43%

Cindy Ansah - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 34%

Nicole Pemberton - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 17%

Rebecca Fishman - TRIAL BY FAITH - DIY Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralamy Kneeshaw / Catherine Handford - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 56%

Darcie Howe - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 24%

Darcie Howe - PAPER BAG PRINCESS - StoryBook 20%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jayme Armstrong - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 35%

Sabrina Ana's Comanescu - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 28%

JP Thibodeau / Cassie Doane / Joe Slabe - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 28%

JP Thibodeau - MISPLACED - Storybook Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Reneltta Arluk - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary 58%

Madeleine Taylor-Gregg - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 23%

Shelby Reinitz - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 19%

Best Direction Of A Stream

John Morgan - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 47%

Jayme Armstrong / JP Thibodeau - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 23%

JP Thibodeau - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 11%

Siobhan Cooney - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 9%

JP Thibodeau - SPRING AWAKENING - StoryBook Theatre 4%

Javier Vilalta - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 2%

Shelby Reinitz - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 2%

Jacob Wolstencroft - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 1%

Madeleine Taylor-Gregg - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Northcott/MediaPop Films - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 48%

Kris Mish - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 23%

Kris Mish - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theatre 14%

Spencer Streichert - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 12%

Kaleigh Richards - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 2%

Jacob Wolstencroft - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 1%

Dylan Ascah-Wiigs - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian McClellan - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 45%

Kris Mish - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theatre 27%

Michael Blatz - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 16%

Lisa Floyd - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 12%

Best Musical

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 45%

HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 29%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 17%

THE PAPER BAG PRINCESS - StoryBook Theatre 8%

MISPLACED - Storybook Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Brent Gill - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 26%

Ryan Maschke - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 18%

Zoe Montgomery - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 11%

Amanda Rae Cross - HAIR - Brown Cow Collective 10%

Amy Warren - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theare 10%

Fionn Laird - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 6%

Jorja Rae Wilcox - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 5%

Cameron Gilmour - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 5%

Aisha Kueh - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 4%

Tula Sarsons - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - StoryBook Theatre 3%

Lauren Racz - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 3%

Fin Laird - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Hannah Wu - GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre 46%

Spencer Streichert - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary 40%

Shelby Reinitz - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 9%

Danielle Martens - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kelli Northrup - VIRTUALLY YOURS (SWEET CITY WOMAN) - Revv52 Ensemble 50%

Alexa Andrews - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 16%

Brent Gill - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 13%

Amy Warren - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 8%

Adam Forward - SPRING AWAKENING - StoryBook Theatre 6%

Jorja-Rae Wilcox - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 4%

Cameron Gilmour - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 2%

Josh Doig - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Spencer Streichert - ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre 35%

Kate Noriega - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 32%

Shelby Reinitz - TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 14%

Martina Laird-Westib - TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 13%

Emily Howard - TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 7%

Best Play

GOING UP - Calgary Young People's Theatre 74%

TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 14%

TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow Collective 38%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 32%

TIMES LIKE THESE - Sweetgrass Lodge/Stampede Park (Outdoors) 16%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theatre Calgary 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JJ Penaranda - HAIR - Brown Cow Collective 32%

Rich Davis - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 31%

JJ Penaranda - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 20%

Siobhan Cooney - WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 16%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 69%

MISPLACED - StoryBook 26%

REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 5%

Best Streaming Musical

VIRTUALLY YOURS - Revv52 Ensemble 44%

ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 31%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 15%

SPRING AWAKENING - StoryBook Theatre 6%

PAPER BAG PRINCESS - StoryBook 3%

MISPLACED - Storybook Theatre 1%

Best Streaming Play

THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 39%

WASKASOO SEEPEE - Primestock Theatre 17%

ONE NIGHT ON CAR - Lunchbox Theatre 15%

TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 14%

TRAUMA - DIY Theatre 9%

TRIAL BY FAITH: A FAUSTIAN TALE - DIY Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Rae Cross - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 40%

Wade Buller - HAIR - Brown Cow Collective 25%

Tayah Funk - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 16%

Bethany Mcarthy - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 11%

De Gourville - HAIR THE MUSICAL - Brown Cow. Or give 8%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Brandon Wood - VIRTUALLY YOURS (YOU WILL BE FOUND) - Revv52 Ensemble 42%

Allysha Nolasco - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 14%

Amy Warren - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 8%

Tayah Funk - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 6%

Layne Labbe - SPRING AWAKENING - StoryBook Theatre 5%

Hannah Kerbes - ANNIE - StoryBook Theatre 5%

Aaronsaul Negre - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 5%

Jillian Bauer - ANNIE - Storybook theatre 4%

Janeen Derochie - ANNIE - Storybook Theatre 4%

Peniel Negre - THE PAPER BAG PRINCESS - Story Book Theatre 3%

David Grof - ANNIE - Story Book Theatre 2%

Shakeil Rollock - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 1%

Jason Lemmon - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 1%

Deanica Galo - REFLECT IN - Bright Horizons Collective/Calgary Fringe Festival 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Nikko Angelo Hinayo - THE SMARTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD - StoryBook Theatre 66%

Rylan Nilsson - TEAM BUILDING DAY - Gridview Theatre 34%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

DESCENDANTS - Story Book Theatre 54%

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Storybook Theatre 46%