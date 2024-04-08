Video: Get A First Look At SELMA BURKE At Theatre Calgary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the new trailer for the World premiere of Selma Burke, presented by Theatre Calgary and Alberta Theatre Projects.

Few know of Selma Burke, the Black American sculptor who played a major role in the Harlem Renaissance movement of the 1920s and 30s. Among her works is a bas-relief plaque of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which is now widely accepted to be the basis for the design on the American dime, and something for which she never received credit within her lifetime.

A stirring play about the importance of art, courage, romance, and justice, Burke’s rarely-told story is brought to life in this world premiere by Calgary playwrights Maria Crooks and Caroline Russell-King.

