FREE FALLING: A Contemporary Circus  Double Bill Comes to Calgary

FREE FALLING: A Contemporary Circus Double Bill comes to cSpace Marda Loop in November.

Free Falling is a unique double feature that explores the depth of loss and hope through the powerful mediums of circus and storytelling.

In the Fire (Welland, ON) and Fish at the Bottom of the Sea (Calgary, AB) examine relationships, grief and healing, while employing the use of unique circus apparatuses specifically designed to support their stories.

The production is presented at cSpace Marda Loop, Calgary, AB.

Performances run November 28-29 at 7:30pm & November 30th at 2pm.

Tickets on sale October 1st, 2024.

