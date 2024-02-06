Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope to Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATER at 54 Below

The show will feature musical performances from a range of comics, with music direction by Richard Lowenburg.

Feb. 06, 2024

Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope to Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATER at 54 Below

Zach Schiffman, and Reid Pope will present Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theater, a one-night showcase of comedians’ secret musical theater talents, on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 54 Below. The show returns for its third-ever performance after a sold-out show last February. Inspired by Schiffman and Pope’s lifelong “theater-kid” identities, the show will feature musical performances from a range of comics, with music direction by Richard Lowenburg.

The show will feature performances from Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Troast, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp (Dicks: The Musical), Veronika Slowikowska (ExMas, Ezra), Jess Henderson (And Just Like That), Business Casual (Netflix is a Joke Festival), and more.

Schiffman and Pope say the idea for the show came to them while attending the 2019 Jimmy Awards, where they noticed the balcony of the Minskoff was filled with comedians. Schiffman says, “We wanted to provide a home for these comedians to feed their musical theater impulses and we are so excited that 54 Below has become that home. We are thrilled to be showcasing these earnest talents again.”

Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theater plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2024. There is a $29-$69 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ZACH SCHIFFMAN

Zach Schiffman (he/him) is a writer, producer, and comedian living in Brooklyn. He has written for New York Magazine, Curbed, Grub Street, Instyle, Interview Magazine, Hey Alma and more. His comedy has been featured in Brooklyn Magazine, Wussy Mag, Theatrely, and Vulture. He previously produced digital for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News. He does not have a BFA.

MORE ABOUT REID POPE

Reid Pope (they/them) is a comedian, playwright, and Jew who’s been featured in Vulture and PAPER Magazine. They were recently named a 2022 New York Comedy Festival Content Creator To Watch and won Best Of Fest at The 2022 Big Pine Comedy festival. Reid has developed work with Jewish Plays Project, Edinburgh Fringe, Yes… And Laughter Lab, and The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. They do not have a BFA.




