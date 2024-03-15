ZODIAC SIGNS: BROADWAY EDITION Announced At 54 Below!

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Zodiac Signs: Broadway Edition on April 9th at 9:30pm. Calling all astrologists musical theatre friends!

Have you ever been in the audience of a show trying to guess the zodiac signs of characters you're seeing on stage? The show will include songs that represent your favorite Broadway characters and their zodiac signs! Find out which sign Elphaba, Orpheus, Ti Moune, Jack Kelly, Regina George, Aaron Burr, and more are!

The night stars Shiloh Bennett, Jeffrey Cornelius (Dear Evan Hansen national tour), Ruby Doran (“American Idol”), Gabriella Gonzalez, Katie Howard, Marcus McGee (2021 Jimmy Awards nominee), Mason Olshavsky, Lila K. Smith, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Katie Kawko and Kayla Stallone. Associate production by Moana Poyer. Hosted by Claire Mack. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris. Band includes Thomas E. Carley (Bass), Jonah Barnett (Guitar), and Tim Schneider (Drums).

Tickets

Zodiac Signs: Broadway Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 9th. Cover charges are $29.00 (includes $4 in fees) - $40.00 (includes $5 in fees.), with premium tickets available for $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees(. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/ZodiacSigns. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.