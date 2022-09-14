Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YODA SAYS DO Comes to 54 Below in October

The performance is on October 7.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents multi-hyphenate artist Justin Huertas in Yoda Says Do on October 7, 2022. Justin Huertas (writer and star of Lizard Boy and co-composer of Marvel's Squirrel Girl: the Unbeatable Radio Show!) makes his New York concert debut fresh off a critically acclaimed run of his hit musical Lizard Boy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe! In an intimate evening of songs and stories, Justin shares music and lyrics rooted in his Queer, Filipino-American identity from a prolific array of original modern-myth musicals, including Lizard Boy, We've Battled Monsters Before, and more!

Along for the ride are three of his close friends and longtime collaborators: singer-songwriter Rheanna Atendido (We've Battled Monsters Before, Teenage Dick) and from the original cast of Lizard Boy Kiki deLohr and William A. Williams! Featuring an entire set of songs from Justin's award-winning international cult sensation Lizard Boy, this will be a night of bops and bangers you won't want to miss!

Justin Huertas in "Yoda Says Do" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 7, 2022. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre This WeekRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week
September 13, 2022

Heaven-sent TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, returns to NYC with the New York premiere of her newest blockbuster show SUMMER ANGEL. SUMMER ANGEL will be performed Friday, September 16 & Saturday, September 17 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.
Patti LuPone, Martha Plimpton, Lea DeLaria & More to Take Part in A IS FOR Benefit at 54 BelowPatti LuPone, Martha Plimpton, Lea DeLaria & More to Take Part in A IS FOR Benefit at 54 Below
September 13, 2022

A is For is commemorating their 10-year anniversary by returning for their annual benefit live and in person back at 54 Below. The event will take place at 54 Below on Sunday Oct 2nd; 6:30 pm, and feature Ann Harada, Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz and more to be announced.
Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28
September 12, 2022

Following a string of raucous, sold-out performances in San Francisco, London, and New York City, BROADWAY BARBARA makes her Bourbon Room debut with her biggest, most extravagant production yet.
MOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This NovemberMOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This November
September 12, 2022

'Mod Hollywood! Tunes from a Town Without Pity' moves to Don't Tell Mama following its sold-out summer debut at The Provincetown CabaretFest.
Former Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in OctoberFormer Equity Presidnet Nick Wyman to Perform at Caveat in October
September 12, 2022

On October 5th at Caveat, actor and former Equity President Nick Wyman (Boardwalk Empire, Planes Trains and Automobiles) ) sits down to an interview about the more obscure aspects of his career with comic Rory Scholl (AMAZON Storytellers, Off Broadway's HELP, ).