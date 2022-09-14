YODA SAYS DO Comes to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents multi-hyphenate artist Justin Huertas in Yoda Says Do on October 7, 2022. Justin Huertas (writer and star of Lizard Boy and co-composer of Marvel's Squirrel Girl: the Unbeatable Radio Show!) makes his New York concert debut fresh off a critically acclaimed run of his hit musical Lizard Boy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe! In an intimate evening of songs and stories, Justin shares music and lyrics rooted in his Queer, Filipino-American identity from a prolific array of original modern-myth musicals, including Lizard Boy, We've Battled Monsters Before, and more!

Along for the ride are three of his close friends and longtime collaborators: singer-songwriter Rheanna Atendido (We've Battled Monsters Before, Teenage Dick) and from the original cast of Lizard Boy Kiki deLohr and William A. Williams! Featuring an entire set of songs from Justin's award-winning international cult sensation Lizard Boy, this will be a night of bops and bangers you won't want to miss!

Justin Huertas in "Yoda Says Do" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 7, 2022. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.