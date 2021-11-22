WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 3 Announced

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 3." Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch with Josh Collopy.

The team will present the works of the 2021 Write Out Loud contest winners -- "Perfect Portrait" by Taylor Fagins, "Pity Party" by Chloe Geller, "Year In Review" by Anna M Johnson, "Vow" by Matthew Peña, "Falling" by Kat Siciliano and selected finalists Grant Albright, Aria Braswell, Suzanna Champion, Vaibu Mohan, Rebecca Murillo, Jordan Silver & Luke Steinhauer, SMJ & Sarah Flaim, Isabel Stein & Simone Clotile.

Full cast list to be announced.

"WRITE OUT LOUD" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 9, 2022 at 7:00PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-3/

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD" :

Now entering its fourth contest cycle, the Write Out Loud contest has attracted thousands of song entries and produced two albums (with a third on its way!) featuring performers such as Ariana DeBose (Tony Nominee, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee, Tootsie), Jeremy Jordan (Tony Nominee, Newsies), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), and Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls)

Past winners include songwriters Indy Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Visit writeoutloudcontest.com to learn more about these talented writers.