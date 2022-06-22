WORDS OF AFFIRMATION, Megan Jayme's One-Woman Disco Show, to Debut At The Duplex

Up-and-coming musical theatre comedienne and writer, Megan Jayme (hi-MAY) Troost is making her New York City cabaret debut in her vibrant one-woman show, Words of Affirmation. Get the skinny on sizzlin' summer self-love at The Duplex, on Monday, July 18 at 7:00PM as Troost leads the audience on a transformative journey through the power of disco. This belting brick house is accompanied by her boogiewonderland band, featuring Andrew Orsie on the keys, David Andreana on guitar, Julie Rozansky on bass, and Austin Deyo on the drums. With direction by Random Access Theatre Company's artistic director, Jennifer Sandella, and coaching by 2022 MAC Award Winner, Leanne Borghesi, Words of Affirmation is sure to make you laugh, reflect, and do the hustle in a tight 60-minute show. Groovy attire is highly encouraged.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

TICKETS: $15 Online / $20 at the door + Two Drink Minium

WHEN: Monday, July 18, 2022. 7:00PM.

WHERE: The Duplex, 61 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014 in the Cabaret Theatre

TICKET LINK: www.purplepass.com/troost0718

Megan Jayme Troost is a New York City based actor, singer, writer, and model. Her most recent credits include Charlotte in R&H's Cinderella, and Lisa + Rosie U/S in Mamma Mia, at Crane River Theater. Other regional credits include Snail in A Year with Frog and Toad, and Garland in Lily's Purple Plastic Purse, both at Farmers Alley Theatre. After modeling in U by Kotex's Holiday Campaign, Megan has aspirations of representing brands that empower and inspire women. Originally from metro-Detroit, Michigan, Megan graduated from Western Michigan University's theatre program, where she received her BFA in Acting, a minor in dance, and a focus in musical theatre.