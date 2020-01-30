WONDERLAND Hosted by Meg Stalter and Lucas O'Neil is Heading to Club Cumming

WONDERLAND is an unpredictable comedy variety show hosted by Meg Stalter (National Lampoon Radio Hour) and Lucas O'Neil (Comedy Central's Up Next).

Their lineup on Thursday February 6th includes Shalewa Sharpe (HBO), Ismael Loutfi (Patriot Act), Marcia Belsky (Handmaids Tale The Musical), and Josh Sharp (Comedy Central). Featuring Gen Wilson on the piano.

Thursday February 6th

Doors: 7:00 PM // Showtime: 8:00 PM

at Club Cumming

Ticket link: https://wonderlandfeb6.bpt.me





