WONDERLAND Hosted by Meg Stalter and Lucas O'Neil is Heading to Club Cumming

Article Pixel Jan. 30, 2020  
WONDERLAND Hosted by Meg Stalter and Lucas O'Neil is Heading to Club Cumming

WONDERLAND is an unpredictable comedy variety show hosted by Meg Stalter (National Lampoon Radio Hour) and Lucas O'Neil (Comedy Central's Up Next).

Their lineup on Thursday February 6th includes Shalewa Sharpe (HBO), Ismael Loutfi (Patriot Act), Marcia Belsky (Handmaids Tale The Musical), and Josh Sharp (Comedy Central). Featuring Gen Wilson on the piano.

Thursday February 6th

Doors: 7:00 PM // Showtime: 8:00 PM

at Club Cumming

Ticket link: https://wonderlandfeb6.bpt.me




Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards
  • Shermin Langhoff Will Extend Her Term As Artistic Director of the Maxim Gorki Theatre Until Summer 2023
  • Stewart Copeland's New Opera ELECTRIC SAINT to Premiere in Weimar in 2020
  • Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin: Germany's Largest Entertainment Theatre Honours Its Jewish Roots On 100th Anniversary