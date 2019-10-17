WMI Presents Nella At (le) Poisson Rouge

World Music Institute presents Nella at (le) poisson rouge in Manhattan on Monday, 10/21.

Nella is an exceptional young singer and songwriter from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. She is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, where she met Flamenco guitarist Javier Limón, with whom she has collaborated frequently. It was Limón who encouraged her exploration of the flamenco traditions of Andalusia, which she incorporates into the folkloric music of her homeland, giving her performance a unique and soulful quality.

Doors: 7 pm | Show: 8 pm

Tickets: $25 - first 100 advance | $30 - Advance | $35 - day of show

Tickets Available Here



