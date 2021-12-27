WHO'S MATTHEW LIU??? Comes to The Green Room 42 Next Month

Fresh from music directing in Mandarin for Nederlander Worldwide in China, Juilliard grad Matthew Liu makes the leap from orchestra pit to the spotlight with a concert of original songs, hot takes on pop music and stories about being a bit too Chinese for America, a bit too "colorful" for China, too cabaret for conservatory and just enough of all of them to be a lot of fun. See how Matthew does it in a Green Room 42 debut you won't want to miss on Friday, January 7th at 9:30PM at 570 10th Ave, New York NY 10036.

The Green Room 42 will be observing full COVID safety protocol for "Who's Matthew Liu???". Patrons will be masked and asked to show proof of vaccination, ID, and possible temperature check at check in.

TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/yc4sjcvr

PHONE: (646) 707-2990