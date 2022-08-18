WHEN I GROW UP Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Summer Raye Mays and friends in "When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role" on September 5th, 2022. Featuring some of the best young performers currently on Broadway, or aspiring to be, "When I Grow Up" features a collection of musical theatre-style numbers performed by young actors that aren't quite "grown" enough to play the role in the production. It is a night packed full of fun, dream roles, and your favorite Broadway show tunes!

What makes this show so special is that the entire company, production team, and performers, are all ages 19 and under. The show is produced and directed by 19-year-old Summer Raye Mays, an original cast member of Mrs. Doubtfire, alongside her incredible music director, Joshua Turchin. At just 15 years old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer, composer, and musician. He has been music directing at professional venues in NYC since he was just 10 years old and premiered his original musical, "The Perfect Fit", when he was 12. "When I Grow Up" features many young Broadway performers from shows such as The Music Man (starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster), MJ, The Lion King, Frozen, Anastasia, A Christmas Story, and more!

Summer Raye Mays in "When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 5th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.