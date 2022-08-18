Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHEN I GROW UP Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on September 5th, 2022.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

WHEN I GROW UP Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Summer Raye Mays and friends in "When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role" on September 5th, 2022. Featuring some of the best young performers currently on Broadway, or aspiring to be, "When I Grow Up" features a collection of musical theatre-style numbers performed by young actors that aren't quite "grown" enough to play the role in the production. It is a night packed full of fun, dream roles, and your favorite Broadway show tunes!

What makes this show so special is that the entire company, production team, and performers, are all ages 19 and under. The show is produced and directed by 19-year-old Summer Raye Mays, an original cast member of Mrs. Doubtfire, alongside her incredible music director, Joshua Turchin. At just 15 years old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer, composer, and musician. He has been music directing at professional venues in NYC since he was just 10 years old and premiered his original musical, "The Perfect Fit", when he was 12. "When I Grow Up" features many young Broadway performers from shows such as The Music Man (starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster), MJ, The Lion King, Frozen, Anastasia, A Christmas Story, and more!

Summer Raye Mays in "When I Grow Up: A Little Too Young for the Role" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 5th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Ashley Arnold Joins Travis Moser And Tony-Winner Judy Kaye At City Winery, August 22Ashley Arnold Joins Travis Moser And Tony-Winner Judy Kaye At City Winery, August 22
August 17, 2022

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser makes his City Winery New York debut with Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins' most loved songs, such as 'Someday Soon,' 'Both Sides Now,' 'Mountain Girl,' 'Who Knows Where the Time Goes' and many more.
LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY To Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary With Two Star-Studded Shows At The Triad TheaterLIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY To Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary With Two Star-Studded Shows At The Triad Theater
August 17, 2022

The popular weekly in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will celebrate its one year with a special anniversary show on Monday, September 26 at 9:30 pm at the popular off-Broadway venue, The Triad Theater.
International Contemporary Ensemble Performs Concert Of New Works At Joe's Pub, September 20International Contemporary Ensemble Performs Concert Of New Works At Joe's Pub, September 20
August 17, 2022

International Contemporary Ensemble gives the world premiere performance of two new works by Lesley Mok and Chris Ryan Williams at Joe's Pub alongside a solo set by Lesley Mok, and Fay Victor's Flow to the Next on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:00pm. Commissioned by ICEensemble as part of their 2021-2022 “Call for __” Commissions Program, the new works include Mok's Stilled leaf-chatter and Williams's Odu: vibration 1.
Photos: John Minnock Makes A Magnificent Return To 54 BelowPhotos: John Minnock Makes A Magnificent Return To 54 Below
August 17, 2022

Earlier this month, award-winning vocalist John Minnock returned for his annual performance at 54 Below. See photos from the production.
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Is The Place For Those With A Song In Their Heart!Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Is The Place For Those With A Song In Their Heart!
August 17, 2022

Every Monday, showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle on the Birdland stage. Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor. Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits. See photos from the show!