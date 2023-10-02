WHAT MATTERS Concert For The Matthew Shepard Foundation, 25 Years Later to Take Place at The Cutting Room

Award winning Singer/ Songwriter Randi Driscoll ( Nashville, TN) will host "What Matters", a special one night only event benefitting the work of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Driscoll, who wrote "What Matters" (a benefit single for the Matthew Shepard Foundation) in 1998, is honored to return to the Cutting Room where the music video for her song was filmed, years ago.

Joining Randi are her very special guests; beloved New York area artists, Natalie Douglas, Brian Nash, Jann Klose, Josh Zuckerman, and her long time musical partner Noah Heldman (CA) . The night will feature words and songs celebrating the legacy of Matthew Shepard, in a look back at the twenty five years since his death. All ticket proceeds benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite and www.thecuttingroomnyc.com. Click Here




