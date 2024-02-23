Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux Will Receive MAC Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has made initial announcement of the upcoming 38th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 7:00 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The MAC Awards honor excellence in NYC nightlife during the 2023 calendar year. In addition to live musical performances at the show, competitive awards will be presented in multiple categories to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind the scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards. The envelopes will be opened and the winners will be announced live at the MAC Awards show.

At the event, MAC will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to three industry luminaries: Broadway theater veteran, cabaret artist, and educator Vivian Reed; Broadway star, director, and cabaret artist Lee Roy Reams; and multi-award-winning sound and lighting designer Jean-Pierre Perreaux.

Biographies

Vivian Reed Credits include: Tartuffe; Damn Yankees; Show Boat; Marie Christine; Sophisticated Ladies; Blues in the Night; Tintypes; The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd; Bubbling Brown Sugar; High Rollers; Hallelujah, Baby!; More than a Song; One for My Baby; The Countess of Storyville; Blues for an Alabama Sky; Crumbs from the Table of Joy; Cookin’ at the Cookery; The Second Tosca; Pork Pie; and Invisible Life. Awards include two TONY Award Nominations, Drama Desk, Mabel Mercer Award, The Robby Critics Award for Best Actress in a Musical, NAACP Award, Dance Educators of America Award, AUDELCO Pioneer Award, and Outer Critics Circle. She has performed in major theaters and clubs around the world and has created several one woman shows: An Evening with Vivian Reed; Vivian Reed Sings Lena Horne; Vivian Reed Standards and More; and A Little Bit of Soul, A Little Bit of Pop, receiving critical acclaim both nationwide and abroad. She has also given back of her talent as an educator, teaching nearly three years at Berklee College of Music in Boston where she created a performance class teaching the many aspects of performing and also establishing a yearly concert event called Singer’s Night. Presently, Vivian is on the faculty of Marymount Manhattan College’s voice department in New York City. Vivian is also the designer of VJR Scarves and Glam Ponchos on Etsy. Photo by Stephen Mosher.

Lee Roy Reams has been hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s song and dance man nonpareil” for his leading Broadway roles in The Producers (Carbonell, Helen Hayes, and Las Vegas Life Awards); 42nd Street (Tony & Drama Desk Nominations); Beauty & The Beast; La Cage aux Folles; Hello, Dolly!; An Evening with Jerry Herman; Applause; Lorelei; Oklahoma!; and Sweet Charity. On Broadway, he directed the last revival of Carol Channing’s Hello, Dolly! and An Evening with Jerry Herman. His TV, concert, and cabaret appearances have taken him around the world and to the White House before four U.S. Presidents (Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., and Clinton). Most recently, he played to another sold-out house at Broadway’s

54 Below and made history as the first American male to star as Dolly in an Equity production of Hello, Dolly! at the Wick Theatre, where he also starred in La Cage aux Folles. He’s a board member of the Chita Rivera Awards and received the Friars Club Thespian of the Year Award. He also is the proud recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, CCM/University of Cincinnati.

Jean-Pierre Perreaux was born and raised in France. Combining his love and studies in electronics and music he headed up both the music and technical departments in the Clamart Cultural Center (a suburb of Paris) as well as a music teacher. He has designed lights and sound for various nightclubs and theaters in France and USA. This past decade he has run and overseen—as sound engineer and/or tech consultant—the lights and sound in many NYC nightclubs and music spaces. (Arci’s Place, The Encore, Metropolitan Room, Barnes and Noble...) He was the sound designer for the Big Apple Circus for five years in a row (2011-2015). Special events have included outdoor venues such as Under the Brooklyn Bridge and the annual music festival in Miami. Jean-Pierre is a Billboard-reviewed record producer and appears on many CDs as a musician and/or producer/sound engineer. He has done sound work on various film and TV projects, and as a multi-faceted technician has a feature in Live Sound Magazine. He is the recipient of 12 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards (2007-10, 2012-15, 2018-2020, 2023) for Best Technical Director and holds the NYC Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction (2002). Currently, JP works at the Laurie Beechman Theatre and the Triad Theater as technician manager.

The MAC Awards show is produced by Julie Miller and directed by Amy Wolk. The musical director and leader of the MAC Awards Band will be Dan Pardo.