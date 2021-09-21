Vishal Vaidya, Keri René Fuller, Eleri Ward & More To Take Part In CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! at The Green Room 42

The acclaimed online series Cabaret on the Couch Live! makes its live stage and Green Room 42 debut on September 24th at 7:00 pm with an electric evening of rising star performers and special guests to benefit Broadway for Arts Education. Their organization "seeks to create a bridge between the Broadway community and underserved youth, using arts education as a tool to open doors, through which tomorrow's leaders can emerge." Learn more about their mission HERE

Performers include Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Katryna Marttala, Emily Hausmann, and Ian McQueen, Tori Vitucci, alongside Broadway for Arts Education alumni Alex Chavez, Sean Iml, Oscar Rosario-Caballero, and Z. Longo. Logan Pitts hosts, with Camille Johnson as music director. Tickets start at just $19 and are available HERE

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, with the goal of benefitting New York-based arts organizations in a time of need. Since then, the show has supported 15 non-profits, and been home to over 140 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Hamilton, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hadestown, Wicked and more!

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes Hannah Hall, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, and Ian McQueen. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premier destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.