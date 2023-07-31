Viral Hit Jonathan Hoover To Take The Stage At 54 Below, August 13

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Jonathan Hoover in Second Rate Somebody on August 13th, 2023 From his bathroom to Instagram to “American Horror Story,” Jonathan Hoover brings his Patti LuPone persona @inappropriatePatti to the 54 Below stage in his debut solo show, Second-Rate Somebody.

A regular guest on concert stages around Manhattan, Jonathan’s debut show – like his life – is a carefully curated evening of chaos, exploring his journey from waiting for a cease and desist from Patti LuPone to becoming her colleague. Second Rate Somebody promises to be a night of unhinged musical theatre deep cuts, laughter, and a maybe even a touching ballad or two. Come find out why sometimes it works out to be a second-rate somebody else.

Directed by cabaret icon Robbie Rozelle, a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. In 2021, he re-opened the club with the new show “Back in the Basement”, and later headlined the famed nightclub Birdland with “The Next One,” and recently debuted a new show “Bring Me Giants.” He returns to 54 Below next year with the new show “Contractually Obligated.” As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid,” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie

Musically Directed by genius Drew Wutke. One of NYC’s most in-demand multidisciplinary artists and music directors. Drew continues to play and music direct all over the world (including Broadway/ Off-Broadway/Internationally/Regionally/On Tour/in Backyards/on Zooms), creating at the piano, studio, screen, or stage alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners. After almost a decade of working in music and theatre departments at universities in Indiana and Oklahoma (and incidentally, as a worship arts pastor), Drew traded in cornfields for concrete, working as music director and starting a private premiere coaching studio in NYC for over another decade. Some recent artists he lead through solo shows include Kelli O’Hara, Mason Park ft Stephen Track, Titus Burgess, John-Andrew Morrison, Billy Gilman, MCC’s Miscat Gala, For Lincoln Center: Stephanie Blythe’s rock show, and Pulitzer winner Michael R Jackson’s residency in 2023. You may have also seen him on PBS’ SONDHEIM/COMPANY documentary on Great Performances! In addition he has several musicals in development including West-End bound FOR TONIGHT; YES! the Say Yes to the Dress musical, and the Mae West bio musical. His work (including his Maries’s Crisis work) has been featured in the New York Times, Playbill, The New Yorker, NY1, Time Out, UK’s Observer, Broadway World and on PBS. Drew is also a vocal coach and teaching artist at the Jen Waldman Studio where he helps shape and inspire artists ranging from Bway professionals to graduates fresh to the city. He Hails from Girard, Kansas where his parents were also teachers and coaches and his brother and sister-in-law have two amazing kiddos.



Jonathan Hoover is best known for his viral Patti LuPone alter ego @inappropriatepatti, an impression that started as a party trick and quickly led him to the most legendary cabaret stages in New York City. It inspired Ryan Murphy to write him into American Horror Story: NYC performing alongside the real life Patti LuPone. In addition to his impressions, Jonathan is an accomplished stage actor. Starting as Michael Darling when he was 8 years old, for the past three decades his passion has lead him to national and international tours, Off-Broadway, regional theatres, and more workshops than he can count. Some career highlights include the international tour of A Chorus Line, Adriana in the gender-bent Off-Broadway revival of Boys from Syracuse, the title roles in Bat Boy and Joseph…, Billy Crocker in Anything Goes, Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Henrik in A Little Night Music, Brad Majors in Rocky Horror Show, and many more. He has also appeared in star-studded concerts on the stages of Lincoln Center, Playwrights Horizons, Birdland, Joe’s Pub, Laurie Beechman, Club Cumming and of course 54 Below. In addition to performing Jonathan also directs, choreographs and coaches actors, as well as teaching master classes across the country. He is a proud parent of a perfect angel dog, and a gremlin cat. Feel free to stalk him at Jonathan-Hoover.com for more information, videos, and pictures.

Jonathan Hoover: Second-Rate Somebody

Plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street)

On August 13th, 2023

Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $50-$65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.