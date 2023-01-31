Video: Watch a Clip of Alton Fitzgerald White Singing 'Being Alive' Ahead of His 54 Below Concert

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Alton Fitzgerald White in A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION on Monday, February 13 at 7pm, streaming live and in person. This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White's interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken, Seal, and others.

Watch a clip of Alton Fitzgerald White singing 'Being Alive' from Company ahead of his 54 Below show!

Alton invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy this special VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION of love songs as he envelopes you with his rich,silky-smooth baritone.

Alton will be accompanied by the phenomenal Doyle Newmeyer on piano.

Alton Fitzgerald White in A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, February 13 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees), with premiums available for $90 ($100.50 with fees. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.