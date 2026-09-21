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Vicki Burns to Bring LOVE SPELL to Chelsea Table + Stage

The performance will take place on October 30.

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Vicki Burns to Bring LOVE SPELL to Chelsea Table + Stage

Award-winning jazz vocalist Vicki Burns will bring her take on Halloween to Chelsea Table + Stage on Halloween eve, October 30 at 7:00 PM. The show will feature classic American Songbook standards as well as choice original music and lyrics.

Lov Spell will highlight both the haunting and humorous sides of Halloween. Her band features renowned jazz pianist and arranger John Di Martino, Myles Sloniker on bass, and Ronen Itzik on drums.

There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person, per set, excluding tax and tip. Doors open and dinner service begins one hour before showtime. A livestream link will be emailed 30 minutes prior to the event. Your ticket serves as your reservation; no additional booking is required.

Vicki Burns to Bring LOVE SPELL to Chelsea Table + Stage Image

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