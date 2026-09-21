Vicki Burns to Bring LOVE SPELL to Chelsea Table + Stage

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Award-winning jazz vocalist Vicki Burns will bring her take on Halloween to Chelsea Table + Stage on Halloween eve, October 30 at 7:00 PM. The show will feature classic American Songbook standards as well as choice original music and lyrics.

Lov Spell will highlight both the haunting and humorous sides of Halloween. Her band features renowned jazz pianist and arranger John Di Martino, Myles Sloniker on bass, and Ronen Itzik on drums.

There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person, per set, excluding tax and tip. Doors open and dinner service begins one hour before showtime. A livestream link will be emailed 30 minutes prior to the event. Your ticket serves as your reservation; no additional booking is required.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 02 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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