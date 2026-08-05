Dream Disney Character Night to Take Place at Chelsea Table + Stage

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Chelsea Table + Stage will present Liza Suzanna (Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway) and stars from Fiddler on the Roof and more in Dream Disney Character Night on Wednesday, September 30th at 7:00 pm.

A dream is a wish your heart makes at Dream Disney Character Night. The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, who has gone viral on social media for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips and who was in Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway, will be singing a Belle Medley. T.C. Kincer, the musical director for Dream Disney Character Night, has credits that include being the rehearsal pianist for Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, the Music Director/Conductor/Keys 1 for The Sound of Music Global Tour, and the Music Director for Babes in Arms World Premiere Revival. Disney musicals such as The Little Mermaid, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tangled, and more will be featured at Dream Disney Character Night. The show will include a fantastic cast, singing songs or medleys of their dream Disney characters. From Disney princess and prince songs to villain songs to funny sidekick songs, Dream Disney Character Night will be a night you won't want to miss.

The show will consist of a stellar cast that will include Leslie-Payton Alston, Brianna Bauch, Jordan Bunshaft (That Physics Show Off-Broadway), Sophie Carpenter, Laura Castellano, Gi DiFebbo, Hayley Brooke Feinstein (Fiddler on the Roof – Broadway and Shrek The Musical - 1st National Tour), Dylan James Godbey, Matthew Gardner, Neely Golightly (Idina Menzel'S 'MOVE' Music Video), Dominik Goodman, Alex Loren (That Damn Michael Che, That's the Gag), Matthew Moròn, Daniel Moser (The Giant Hoax Off-Broadway), Kayla Quiroz (Beyond Perfection Off-Broadway), Marissa Pyron Rico, Addison Schuh (Sherlock & Daughter CW), and Sam Sommer.

Chelsea Table + Stage is an intimate, artist-driven venue in the heart of New York City where live performance meets elevated dining. Blending the energy of a cabaret with the sophistication of a modern supper club, it showcases an eclectic mix of music, comedy, theater, and special events—all in a setting designed to bring audiences closer to the moment (at just 120 seats, every seat is like front row). With curated talent, a warm, stylish atmosphere, and a focus on unforgettable experiences, Chelsea Table + Stage is where culture, community, and creativity come together.

Dream Disney Character Night plays at Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th Street New York City, NY 10001). There are in-person and livestream tickets ranging from $23-$39. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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