Vasthy Mompoint Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below With BITS, GUMMIES, FOLK AND LOVE

Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob Squarepants, "Mysteries of Laura") makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or how I survived the last year of my life) on Sunday, April 12 at 9:30pm. Join this two-time Legacy Robe winner for a night of folk music, bits, shots, and storytelling. Featuring music from Brandi Carlie, Layla McCalla, Roo Paines, First Aid Kit, and more! She sold out last year, so grab a ticket now to hear Vasthy and her all-female band for a night you don't want to miss!

Featuring special guest stars Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman, Sunday in the Park with George) and Hilary Hawke (Banjo player in Oklahoma!). Musical Direction by Julie McBride. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Actor's Fund.

Tickets start at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/vasthy-mompoint-2/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.





