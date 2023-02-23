Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below

Feb. 23, 2023  
Mohan: Pure Brown Noise. Vaibu Mohan (she/her) has always been attracted to epic storytelling. Now, she is bringing her larger than life music and stories to the intimate 54 Below stage for the first time. Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise. This show is also the release party for Vaibu's first solo EP, Pure Brown Noise, which she has co-written with Greg Paladino.

Featuring Vaibu Mohan, Sushma Saha (1776), Wren Rivera (Between the Lines, Jagged Little Pill), Anu Mysore (54 Sings Dua Lipa, Bhangin' It), Devina Sabnis (Bhangin' It), Shivani Dharmasankar, Mario Ynigues, and Brianna McClure. Music Direction by Sheela Ramesh and Arrangements and Orchestrations by Greg Paladino.

ALso featuring a seven piece band led by Sheela Ramesh with Tonie Nguyen, Kat Cartusciello, Ryan Blihovde, Marybeth McKay, Daelyn Kauffman, and Greg Paladino.

Vaibu Mohan: Pure Brown Noise plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




