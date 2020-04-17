Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Young Performers Sing 'Beautiful City' From GODSPELL as a Virtual Tribute to New York City
A young group of performers has come together to perform a virtual tribute to New York City.
Watch them sing Beautiful City from Godspell below!
In order of appearance:
Alex Angrist
Isabel Gonzalez
Vivienne Coletta
Maximo Masefield
Hannah Cecille
Amanda Masefield
Jacob Santos
Anthony Masefield
Marissa Dingess
Samantha Yannarelli
Mirando Jo Demott
Madison Zamo
Nicholas Matos
*Aisha Carpenter
Additional Names:
Olivia Salberg, Lily Ramras, Avalana Brock, Kerala Kim, Taylor Demott, Kayla DeAngelis, Nicholas Profito, Brooke Weber, Hope Spinner, Maya Slaughter, Naina Slaughter, Emma Duaime.