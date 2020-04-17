VIDEO: Young Performers Sing 'Beautiful City' From GODSPELL as a Virtual Tribute to New York City

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A young group of performers has come together to perform a virtual tribute to New York City.

Watch them sing Beautiful City from Godspell below!

In order of appearance:

JD Triolo

Calista Zajac-

Alex Angrist

Isabel Gonzalez

Vivienne Coletta

Maximo Masefield

Hannah Cecille

Amanda Masefield

Jacob Santos

Nick Valle

Anthony Masefield

Marissa Dingess

Samantha Yannarelli

Mirando Jo Demott

Madison Zamo

Nicholas Matos

Grace Mozitis

*Aisha Carpenter

Additional Names:

Olivia Salberg, Lily Ramras, Avalana Brock, Kerala Kim, Taylor Demott, Kayla DeAngelis, Nicholas Profito, Brooke Weber, Hope Spinner, Maya Slaughter, Naina Slaughter, Emma Duaime.





