VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases Love Letter to Broadway, 'What More Do I Need'

Sikes has reimagined Stephen Sondheim’s number “What More Do I Need” from the composer’s musical “Saturday Night.”

New York singing star Seth Sikes has released a new video today. "What More Do I Need" is his musical love letter to the city, and how it has rebounded in style after the worst days of the Covid pandemic.

Sikes has reimagined Stephen Sondheim's number "What More Do I Need" from the composer's musical "Saturday Night." In the lively video, which was directed by Eamon Foley, Sikes is seen enjoying the best of the city: cavorting on the subway, riding a Citi Bike, fighting with neighbors and traipsing through Times Square. The message of the video: Even when you're wearing a Covid mask, New York City remains the fabulous center of the universe.

"What More Do I Need" is the latest video from Sikes and his creative team. It comes on the heels of a number of videos that Sikes produced and starred in over the summer from Fire Island, offering a humorous and sexy musical lesson on Covid safety precautions. The Fire Island videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, making Sikes a viral video sensation.

"I kept hearing people say that Covid has written New York City's obituary," Sikes fumes. "That's ridiculous. The city is alive and thriving -- and I want naysayers to know that. So what better way to make my point than with an upbeat song by the quintessential New York City composer - Stephen Sondheim!"

Seth Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he was performing regularly sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent audience draw. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Eamon Foley is the artistic director and founder of Grind Arts Company, which explores musical theater on film. As a performer, Foley has appeared in the original Broadway casts of Gypsy, Assassins, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 13! The Musical, and Everyday Rapture. As a choreographer and director, he's worked at The Hollywood Bowl, The Wallis Annenberg Theater, and New York Stage and Film among others.

Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 31 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at:

Seth Sikes tickets - 54 Below - March 31

"What More Do I Need" Credits:

Cast:

Kevin Curtis, Doug Middlebrook, Pomme Koch, Bligh Voth, David Cromer, Ahmad Maksoud

Orchestration:

Lovingly borrowed from Dawn Upshaw & Michael Starobin.

