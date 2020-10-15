VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases Final Fire Island Parody of 'Toot, Toot, Tootsie'

Sikes wrote parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert who has collaborated with him on all of his previous videos.

Seth Sikes's final Fire Island Pines video of 2020 has him bidding adieu to the island with a takeoff of 1922's "Toot, Toot, Tootsie (Goo' Bye!)" which was first recorded by Al Jolson. Like he has done previously Sikes wrote parody lyrics with Tony-award winning lyricist Lisa Lambert who has collaborated with him on all of his previous videos.

Since the Spring, Sikes, who had no prior film experience, taught himself how to direct and edit and he made a series of hilarious music viral videos this summer from Fire Island, the idyllic summer getaway. His videos have been the talk of the island and have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and social media. The risqué videos all poked biting fun at the Coronavirus situation in the Pines this past summer.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he was performing regularly sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent audience draw. Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Video credits:

Performed and edited by Seth Sikes

Based on the song: Toot, Toot, Tootsie (Goo' Bye!)

Written by Gus Kahn, Ernie Erdman, & Danny Russo

Additional lyrics by Seth Sikes and Lisa Lambert

Additional staging by Luis Villabon

Drone photography by Isaac Namdar

Additional photography by Victor Jeffreys II

Modernist X Gravity Weighted Blanket designed by Ron Chereskin

Location: All over Fire Island, Pines throughout the never-before-experienced summer of 2020

