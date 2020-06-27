VIDEO: Seth Sikes Celebrates Pride With New Music Video 'Mask of Many Colors'

Seth Sikes, a popular, out-and-proud nightclub performer from New York, has released his first self-produced music video.

"Since I'm not able to perform live, where I often sing parody lyrics, and since I have all the time in the world, I made a music video for Pride. I had never edited music or video but it was a welcome learning experience."

Sikes Sikes has been performing in New York and other cities in a series of consistently sold-out appearances in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

Sikes is also known in the theatre as an Associate Director, on shows like The Band's Visit, The Nance, and Tribes.

"I often perform musical theatre songs with a twist or parody lyrics for live nightclub audiences, but since I can't do that for the foreseeable future, I decided to try to make a music video. I've always loved Randy Rainbow who is the King. He has a genius for making hilarious political parody videos, and while I'm not political in this one, I am a show queen, and I happened to finish it just in time for Pride!"

Sikes was supposed to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Below last Spring but because of Covid-19 it has been rescheduled for October 26 at 7PM.

Tickets are available at: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/

