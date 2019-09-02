VIDEO: See Irish Composer Lauryn Gaffney's New York Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

Videos have been released from the New York debut of Irish composer and songwriter Lauryn Gaffney at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The outstanding sell-out evening of performances featured songs from international award-winning musical Big Shot, described as "a theatrical storm worthy of a Tony Gong" (Irish Mirror). With its blend of energy and poignancy, along with all the show-stopping drama one would expect, Lauryn and Big Shot represent the future of Broadway.

This performance showcased one of Ireland's most promising composer-lyricists and a powerhouse cast of some of the West End, Ireland and New York's greatest talent. Featuring Amy Penston, Donal Brennan, Finn Byrne, Georgia Gaffney, Sean MacMahon, Jade Young and Meghan Lydon.

Watch the full playlist here!