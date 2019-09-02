VIDEO: See Irish Composer Lauryn Gaffney's New York Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below
Videos have been released from the New York debut of Irish composer and songwriter Lauryn Gaffney at Feinstein's/54 Below.
The outstanding sell-out evening of performances featured songs from international award-winning musical Big Shot, described as "a theatrical storm worthy of a Tony Gong" (Irish Mirror). With its blend of energy and poignancy, along with all the show-stopping drama one would expect, Lauryn and Big Shot represent the future of Broadway.
This performance showcased one of Ireland's most promising composer-lyricists and a powerhouse cast of some of the West End, Ireland and New York's greatest talent. Featuring Amy Penston, Donal Brennan, Finn Byrne, Georgia Gaffney, Sean MacMahon, Jade Young and Meghan Lydon.